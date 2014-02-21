GSK receives positive CHMP opinion for COPD drug Incruse

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has announced that the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for umeclidinium under the proposed brand name Incruse for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Umeclidinium is an investigational long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA). The proposed strength is 55mcg inhalation powder contained in the Ellipta inhaler. Patrick Vallance, GSK’s president of pharmaceuticals R&D, said: “GSK is committed to the development of a range of respiratory medicines that allow physicians to make treatment choices based on their individual patients’ needs. The CHMP’s decision brings us a step closer to offering physicians a further once-daily treatment choice for appropriate COPD patients. We look forward to a final decision from the European Commission in the next few months.”
Final decision expected this year
