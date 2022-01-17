Monday 12 January 2026

GSK rejects £50 billion bid for Consumer Healthcare unit

Pharmaceutical
17 January 2022
glaxo_gsk_glaxosmithkline_big

Shares of UK drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) were up 4.8% at 1,721.11 pence in early trading today, as the company rejected an unsolicited offer on Saturday for its Consumer Healthcare business, which could have been the biggest pharma M&A deal for several years.

The latest proposal from Unilever (LSE: ULVR) received on December 20, 2021 was for a total acquisition value of £50 billion ($68.4 billion) comprising £41.7 billion in cash and £8.3 billion in Unilever shares. The latter’s stock fell 6.5% to 3,681.20 pence this morning.

Unilever has previously acquired GSK’s Horlicks brand and other consumer healthcare nutrition brands.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
New consumer health giant to stick with CEO after GSK spinout
23 July 2021
Pharmaceutical
GSK grabs control of its Consumer Healthcare JV
27 March 2018
Pharmaceutical
Pharma titans merge consumer health businesses
19 December 2018
Biotechnology
Altos Labs launches with $3B financing and Hal Barron as CEO
19 January 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze