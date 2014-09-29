ESMO 2014: GSK reports 45% survival rate in Tafinlar trial

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) presented data at the European Society for Medical Oncology’s congress in Madrid showing 45% of patients treated with Tafinlar (dabrafenib) were still alive at two years. The drug is being tested in the treatment of BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic melanoma.
Analysis of the study’s primary endpoint, progression-free survival, was reported in 2012, and today’s results relate to a secondary endpoint from the study, with final analysis of the overall survival endpoint expected to come in 2016.
45% of patients treated with Tafinlar only were alive at two years compared to 32% who began treatment with dacarbazine. 59% of patients on dacarbazine treatment whose disease progressed subsequently received dabrafenib treatment and are included in the DTIC control arm results. This can impact the comparative study findings as patients who received both medicines are included in the dacarbazine arm results.
