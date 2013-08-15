GSK's breast cancer drug Tyverb gets EU marketing authorization for extra indication

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has received marketing authorization from the European Commission for an additional indication of its cancer drug Tyverb (lapatinib), which is sold as Tykerb in the USA.
The new indication is for Tyverb to be used in combination with trastuzumab for adult patients with breast cancer whose tumors overexpress HER2 (ErbB2), with hormone receptor-negative (HR-) metastatic disease that has progressed on prior trastuzumab therapy(ies) in combination with chemotherapy.
Paolo Paoletti, president, GlaxoSmithKline Oncology, said: “Today’s announcement is important for women with this specific type of metastatic breast cancer, who will have now a new treatment option. The combination of Tyverb and trastuzumab, which is chemotherapy-free, has the potential to make a positive impact on the care and survival of these patients.”
