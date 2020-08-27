GSK's Duvroq launched by Kyowa Kirin in Japan

Japanese drugmaker Kyowa Kirin (TYO: 4151) has announced the launch of GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Duvroq (daprodustat) in Japan.
The oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor is indicated for the treatment of patients with renal anemia due to chronic kidney disease.
Duvroq has been developed to provide an orally-convenient treatment option which avoids the administration challenges and cold storage requirements of injectable erythropoiesis-stimulating agents/recombinant human erythropoietin.
