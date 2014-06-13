GSK’s eltrombopag performs well in Phase III PETIT2 study

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has announced positive results from the Phase III PETIT2 study evaluating the efficacy of eltrombopag versus placebo in pediatric patients with chronic immune (idiopathic) thrombocytopenic purpura (cITP).

Eltrombopag - marketed as Promacta in the USA and as Revolade in Europe and other countries across the world - met its primary endpoint, achieving a statistically significant improvement in platelet counts with almost 40% of patients treated with eltrombopag attaining a consistent platelet response for six of eight weeks compared to placebo (39.7% vs 3.4%, respectively). The PETIT2 study results were highlighted today at the European Haematology Association Annual Congress, in Milan, Italy.

Rafael Amado, head of oncology R&D, GlaxoSmithKline, said: “The PETIT2 study results presented today show an increase in platelet response rate with eltrombopag treatment - an important result given that these children had failed other standard therapies. We look forward to continuing to assess the potential of eltrombopag in these patients and to moving forward with planned regulatory submissions for a pediatric indication in cITP later this year.”