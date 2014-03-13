GSK’s mepolizumab succeeds in Ph III severe eosinophilic asthma trial

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) says that a pivotal Phase III study of mepolizumab, an investigational IL-5 antagonist monoclonal antibody, met its primary endpoint of reduction in the frequency of exacerbations, in patients with severe eosinophilic asthma.

Mepolizumab could add £400 million ($668 million) to GSK's revenue by 2021, according to estimates from Barclays reported by The Wall Street Journal. Analysts from Deutsche Bank forecast £300 million in mepolizumab sales by 2018 for the company, already a leader in the asthma treatment sector.