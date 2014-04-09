GSK’s Tafinlar also no added benefit over vemurafenib, says IQWiG

In an early benefit assessment under the German Act on the Reform of the Market for Medicinal Products (AMNOG), the German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) had determined that UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Tafinlar (dabrafenib) has no added benefit in comparison with dacarbazine (The Pharma Letter January 7).

The IQWiG now assessed dabrafenib in comparison with vemurafenib (Roche’s Zelboraf). The report presented in the form of an addendum came to the same conclusion because the results from the indirect comparison presented by the drug manufacturer did not allow any reliable conclusions. An added benefit of dabrafenib compared with vemurafenib is therefore not proven, it concluded.