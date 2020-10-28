Sunday 11 January 2026

GSK shares splinter as sales miss estimates

Pharmaceutical
28 October 2020
Shares in UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) were down by more than 3% as Wednesday’s trading entered its final hour.

The drugmaker had just presented its third-quarter 2020 financial results, which showed an 8% drop in revenue, to £8.6 billion ($11.2 billion), below the £8.8 billion forecast by analysts.

Earnings per share, on an adjusted basis, climbed 1% to £0.36, above the £0.30 expected by analysts, and the group said that it was on track to deliver full year 2020 adjusted earnings per share, at the lower end of the -1% to -4% range, at constant exchange rates.

