GSK starts work on new £100 million India facility

Pharmaceutical
10 September 2015
UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) said it has started work on its new manufacturing facility in the South-Indian state of Karnataka.

The company is investing £100 million ($153.7 million) in the factory to produce 8 billion tablets and 1 billion capsules for the Indian market. The new factory will be built on a 50-acre site and employ about 300 people once it becomes operational. GSK said the facility will be fully operational in 2017.

Annaswamy Vaidheesh, managing director of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals India, said: “We fully support the government in their efforts to increase access to affordable medicines to improve healthcare and we are very excited to begin work on what will become our largest manufacturing facility in India. With this new facility, we aim to further strengthen our commitment to helping the patients in India to improve their health and wellbeing.”

