GSK to establish Asian headquarters in Singapore

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) is establishing a new global headquarters for Asia in Singapore.

The company has signed an agreement with Bousted Development Partnership joint venture entity to develop and lease a new building which will make the new global headquarters for Asia. Located in the Rochester Park area of Singapore, GSK will move all employees currently working in the Gateway West site to the new headquarters in the second half of 2017.

The consumer health care, pharma and vaccines markets are forecast to grow significantly faster in countries covered by the Asia global headquarters than in the rest of the world, and the new site will support local GSK businesses across the region. The eight-storey, nearly 15,000 square metres facility will have capacity for up to 1,000 employees across GSK’s pharmaceuticals, vaccines and consumer healthcare businesses.