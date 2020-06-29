GSK wins Japanese approval for Duvroq

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has picked up approval in Japan for Duvroq (daprodustat), for the treatment of people with anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The oral medicine, an hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI), was approved on the basis of data from three Phase III studies.

Duvroq will enter the market at the same time as a rival option from Akebia Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AKBA), Vafseo (vadadustat), which was also approved in Japan on Monday.