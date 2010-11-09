GTC Biothera agrees to go private for $0.30 a share

Framingham, Massachusetts-based GTC Biotherapeutics (GTCB.OB) had entered into a stock purchase and merger agreement with strategic partner LFB Biotechnologies of France to take the US firm private for $0.30 per share. The opening and closing prices of GTC Common Stock on Friday, November 5, 2010 on the over the count markets were both $0.28 per share.
GTC Biotherapeutics' core technology enables the development and manufacture of therapeutic proteins produced through transgenic animal technology. ATryn, the firm’s recombinant human antithrombin, has been approved for use in the USA (The Pharma Letter February 16, 2009), where it was launched in May 2009 by Lundbeck, for the prophylactic treatment of deep vein thrombosis and other thromboembolisms in patients with hereditary antithrombin deficiency who are undergoing high-risk surgical and childbirth procedures. It is also cleared in Europe. ATryn is the first and only therapeutic product produced in transgenic animals to be approved anywhere in the world.
Also developing human plasma proteins
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze