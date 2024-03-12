Thursday 18 June 2026

Guy Oliver leaves Ipsen for BMS

Pharmaceutical
12 March 2024
guy_oliver_bms_large

New Zealander Guy Oliver (pictured above) has left his role as Ipsen’s (Euronext: IPN) general manager for the UK and Ireland, to take up the same position at Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).

He will also sit on BMS’ European markets leadership team, reporting into Monica Shaw, senior vice president and head of European markets, who called him “the perfect leader to carry out our mission of helping patients prevail over serious diseases.”

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