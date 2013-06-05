GW Pharma posts six-month results; progresses cannabinoid pipeline including into diabetes and UC

UK biopharma company GW Pharmaceuticals (AIM: GWP), which is developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform, announced financial results half year ended March 31, 2013, showing that total revenue £12.9 million ($19.6 million) compared to £11.1 million in first-half 2012.
Net profit after tax for the six months came in at £100,000, compared with £200,000. Cash and cash equivalents stood at £27.9 million) compared to £29.3 million a year earlier.
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