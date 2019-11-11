Sunday 28 June 2026

GW secures British reimbursement for cannabis-based drugs

Pharmaceutical
11 November 2019
marijuana_cannabis_cbd_thc_big

British drugmaker GW Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: GWPH) has won a positive UK reimbursement decision for two of its medicines, Epidyolex (cannabidiol) and Sativex (nabiximols).

The decision means that, for the first time, a plant-derived cannabis-based medicine has been recommended for use by the country’s National Health Service (NHS).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
GW Pharmaceuticals receives European Commission approval for Epidyolex for seizures
23 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
In numbers - last quarter's share price fallers
23 January 2020
Pharmaceutical
Stada Arz partners with MediPharm on medicinal cannabis products
5 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
UK enforcement agency clears path for cannabis-based product
24 June 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Viridian Therapeutics wins FDA nod for Lumvoa for TED
Biotechnology
Viridian Therapeutics wins FDA nod for Lumvoa for TED
27 June 2026
Biotechnology
FDA issues CRL for Sobi’s NASP filing
27 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
EC opens formal antitrust investigation on Sanofi
26 June 2026
Biotechnology
Why has the need in gMG become so severe, and how has understanding evolved?
26 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
June 2026 batch of EMA/CHMP recommendations
26 June 2026
Biotechnology
Elixirgen and Nippon Shinyaku ink option agreement on DMD
26 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
EC approves Inaqovi combination for AML patients ineligible for intensive chemotherapy
26 June 2026


Company Spotlight

Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne is a global life sciences company providing innovative bioactive tools and resources for the research and clinical diagnostic communities.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

EC opens formal antitrust investigation on Sanofi
26 June 2026
June 2026 batch of EMA/CHMP recommendations
26 June 2026
EC approves Inaqovi combination for AML patients ineligible for intensive chemotherapy
26 June 2026
Menarini reports data from the Phase III SENTRY trial of selinexor
26 June 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze