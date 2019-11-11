GW secures British reimbursement for cannabis-based drugs

British drugmaker GW Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: GWPH) has won a positive UK reimbursement decision for two of its medicines, Epidyolex (cannabidiol) and Sativex (nabiximols).
The decision means that, for the first time, a plant-derived cannabis-based medicine has been recommended for use by the country’s National Health Service (NHS).
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