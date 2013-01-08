H1N1 pandemic fears to maintain lofty US flu vaccination levels, says GlobalData

US demand for influenza vaccines will remain high in the coming decade, following a post-flu pandemic spike, predicts business intelligence provider GlobalData in its latest epidemiology report, which finds that seasonal influenza vaccine demand will increase from the 142 million expected for 2012 to 158 million in 2022, representing an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1.2%.

After the H1N1 (originally named “swine flu”) pandemic claimed thousands of lives across the USA in 2009, the number of those vaccinated annually climbed significantly – from 24% in 2007 to 41% in 2010 for citizens aged five-64 years, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).