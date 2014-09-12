HAI takes issue with move of pharma policy to DG Enterprise and Industry

Consumer advocacy group Health Action International says it is “appalled” by the European Commission’s opaque and unjustified decision to move SANCO Units D5 (Medicinal Products – Authorizations, European Medicines Agency) and D6 (Medicinal Products – Quality, Safety and Efficacy) from the Directorate General (DG) for Health and Consumers to DG Enterprise and Industry.
Given that pharmaceuticals are integral to enhancing public health, they belong within the portfolio of DG Health and Consumers, which is mandated to protect health and well-being. Moving pharmaceuticals to DG Enterprise and Industry will put the commercial, profit-driven interests of the pharmaceutical industry, rather than patients and consumers, at the heart of European policymaking on medicines, HAI contends.
Threat to clinical trial data transparency
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze