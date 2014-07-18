Harmonizing drugs standards in West Africa

The recent decision by the heads of National Medicine Regulatory Authorities (NMRA) and West African Economic Monetary Union (WAEMU), to hasten the harmonization of drugs standards in West Africa is laudable against the backdrop of the region's quest for unity and a common destiny, meaning that what affects one country affects the others.
Without adequate regulation, the free movement of counterfeit and fake drugs within the sub-region poses a great danger to the people, reported Nigeria’s The Guardian newspaper.
A weak regulation would also rubbish whatever progress is made in any of the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) countries, hence the relevant authorities should set the necessary machinery in motion to ensure that the adopted proposal is faithfully implemented in the public interest.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze