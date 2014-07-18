Harmonizing drugs standards in West Africa

The recent decision by the heads of National Medicine Regulatory Authorities (NMRA) and West African Economic Monetary Union (WAEMU), to hasten the harmonization of drugs standards in West Africa is laudable against the backdrop of the region's quest for unity and a common destiny, meaning that what affects one country affects the others.

Without adequate regulation, the free movement of counterfeit and fake drugs within the sub-region poses a great danger to the people, reported Nigeria’s The Guardian newspaper.

A weak regulation would also rubbish whatever progress is made in any of the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) countries, hence the relevant authorities should set the necessary machinery in motion to ensure that the adopted proposal is faithfully implemented in the public interest.