Thursday 8 January 2026

Health Action International criticizes European Parliamentary Committee's decision on Trade Secrets Directive

Pharmaceutical
18 June 2015
medical_legal_law_big

Health Action International, the non-profit that represents the interests of consumers in drug policy, has expressed its disappointment at the European Parliament Committee on Legal Affairs (JURI) voting to adopt the rapporteur’s report on the European Union Trade Secrets Directive.

It fears that pharma companies will use the Trade Secrets Directive as justification to withhold clinical trial data, which is now required under the European Union Clinical Trials Regulation.

Tessel Mellema, policy advisor with Health Action International, said: “Despite some minor improvements to the European Commission’s original proposal, the Trade Secrets Directive is still bad news for access to information. Researchers, journalists and whistle-blowers will still not be properly protected when using information to protect the public interest from dangerous corporate products or practices... Without this information, we simply don’t know if a medicine is any better than existing treatments, works at all, or does more harm than good. Enhanced trade secret protection also risks clinical trials being unnecessarily and unethically repeated on patients.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze