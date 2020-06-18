Health Canada backing for Kynmobi in Parkinson's OFF episodes

Hot on the heels of US regulatory clearance, Health Canada has also approved Kynmobi (apomorphine HCl) soluble film for the acute, intermittent treatment of OFF episodes in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD), says Sunovion, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan’s Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506).

OFF episodes are the re-emergence or worsening of PD symptoms otherwise controlled with oral levodopa/carbidopa. They may be characterized, in part, by tremor, stiffness, slowed movement or other symptoms. These disruptive episodes can occur any time throughout the day and get worse as the disease progresses. Kynmobi was previously approved by the US Food and Drug Administration on May 21, 2020.

Welcome on-demand treatment