Health Canada clears AbbVie’s Humira for UC

In what is now the eighth indication in Canada for its top-selling drug Humira (adalimumab), US drugmaker AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) arthritis product has now also been cleared for ulcerative colitis (UC).
Health Canada approved Humira for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy including corticosteroids, azathioprine and/or 6-mercaptopurine (6-MP) or who are intolerant to such therapies.
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