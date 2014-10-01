Health Canada issues import ban from three Indian drug plants

Regulator Health Canada has taken action to stop the imports from three Indian manufacturing sites. Drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients from Apotex Pharmachem India Private Limited, Apotex Research Private Limited and IPCA Laboratories are now subject to an import ban.

Health Canada’s initial list of products affected by the ban will be updated when new information becomes available, while certain medically necessary products may be excluded from the action if they are tested by an independent third party before being released for use or sale.