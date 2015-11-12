Health Canada issues warning on two AbbVie hepatitis C treatments

Medicines regulator Health Canada has issued a safety warning on two news hepatitis treatments from US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), adding to similar warnings from the US Food and Drug Administration last month (The Pharma Letter October 23).

In response to new international safety information, Health Canada is advising Canadians that it is working with the manufacturer of Holkira Pak (fixed dose combination of ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir; and dasabuvir; US trade name Viekira Pak) and Technivie (fixed dose combination of ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir) to update drug labels (product monographs) to include new information regarding serious liver injury.