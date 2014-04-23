Health care M&A activity in 1st-qtr 2014 softens compared with 4th-qtr 2013; report

Health care merger and acquisition activity was a little soft in the first quarter of 2014. Deal volume was down 14% versus the previous quarter, with 239 deals announced.
However, the most recent quarter bested the same quarter a year ago, by nearly 13%, when only 212 deals were announced, according to The Health Care M&A Report, from Irving Levin Associates. Deal value actually improved compared with the fourth quarter of 2013. The early total for M&A activity in the first quarter is $49.6 billion, up 11% compared with fourth-quarter 2013. Compared with the first quarter of 2013, when buyers committed just $15.6 billion, deal value jumped 217%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze