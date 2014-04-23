Health care M&A activity in 1st-qtr 2014 softens compared with 4th-qtr 2013; report

Health care merger and acquisition activity was a little soft in the first quarter of 2014. Deal volume was down 14% versus the previous quarter, with 239 deals announced.

However, the most recent quarter bested the same quarter a year ago, by nearly 13%, when only 212 deals were announced, according to The Health Care M&A Report, from Irving Levin Associates. Deal value actually improved compared with the fourth quarter of 2013. The early total for M&A activity in the first quarter is $49.6 billion, up 11% compared with fourth-quarter 2013. Compared with the first quarter of 2013, when buyers committed just $15.6 billion, deal value jumped 217%.