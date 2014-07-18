Friday 9 January 2026

Medical community in shock after loss of AIDS experts and WHO employee in MH17 plane crash

18 July 2014
The medical community is in shock after it emerged that dozens of delegates headed to the 20th International AIDS conference in Australia were flying on the devastated Malaysian Airlines flight MH17.

The plane was shot down in unknown circumstances over eastern Ukraine yesterday afternoon, killing 298 people.

It has emerged that leading international AIDS expert Joep Lange (pictured) was on board, heading to the AIDS 2014 conference in Melbourne, which begins on Sunday. Dozens of other delegates, possibly as many as 100, were also thought to have been on board, but have not yet been named.

