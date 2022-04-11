Sunday 11 January 2026

Healthcare in a post-COVID world: What have we learnt?

Pharmaceutical
11 April 2022
janssen_gettyimages_large

*Sponsored Content

An Expert View from Gaëtan Leblay, Managing Director, Janssen UK & Ireland.

It has been over two years since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared and our ’normal’ altered beyond recognition. The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have shone a light on the inequality that exists, particularly in the healthcare sector. We have also been witness to the impact social restrictions have had on physical and mental health, and the need for tools to manage these adjustments in daily life. This shift has emphasized the growing need for a hybrid world, bridging the divide between digital and face-to-face interaction. As we look to living in the now, what have we learnt from this period and what can we bring to our new future?

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Janssen collaborates with Remix to advance small molecule therapeutics
17 February 2022
Pharmaceutical
Pandemic summit seeks to prepare world for next big threat
8 March 2022
Biotechnology
FDA nod for second COVID-19 booster jab in older and immunocompromised patients
30 March 2022
Pharmaceutical
Veru value up 200% on sabizabulin data in COVID-19
11 April 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze