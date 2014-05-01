Healthy 1st-qtr growth reported Novo Nordisk, which beats forecasts

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) increased operating profit in local currencies by 15% in the first quarter of 2014, helped by 7% sales growth in local currencies driven by Levemir (insulin detemir) and Victoza (liraglutide), the company reported this morning.
Sales increased by 7% in local currencies and by 2% in Danish kroner to 20.3 billion kroner ($3.76 billion). Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased by 7% in Danish kroner to 8.30 billion kroner, beating the 7.87 billion kroner forecast by analysts polled by Reuters. Net profit increased 8% to 6.5 billion kroner. Diluted earnings per share increased by 10% to 2.43 kroner.
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