Heart health high on the agenda as Europeans age

The European pharma industry has released a new report offering recommendations to improve outcomes for people living with a cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the region.

The document, produced by Europe’s leading federation of pharmaceutical trade groups, EFPIA, argues that cardiovascular population health represents “a key lever” for boosting health system resilience and equity overall.

Coming around two years after the COVID-19 pandemic started, the report reflects the fact that many healthcare systems are still recovering from the impact of delayed treatment and interrupted care for patients.