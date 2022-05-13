Heart health high on the agenda as Europeans age

The European pharma industry has released a new report offering recommendations to improve outcomes for people living with a cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the region.
The document, produced by Europe’s leading federation of pharmaceutical trade groups, EFPIA, argues that cardiovascular population health represents “a key lever” for boosting health system resilience and equity overall.
Coming around two years after the COVID-19 pandemic started, the report reflects the fact that many healthcare systems are still recovering from the impact of delayed treatment and interrupted care for patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze