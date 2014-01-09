HedgePath Pharma to repurpose antifungal drug as cancer inhibitor

USA-based clinical stage biopharma company HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB: HPPI) has announced plans to repurpose a patented, specially formulated version of the Food and Drug Administration-approved anti-fungal drug itraconazole (known as SUBA-Itraconazole) as a cancer inhibitor.

On January 13, HPPI president and chief executive officer Nicholas Virca, will present at the 6th Annual Biotech Showcase Conference to be held in San Francisco, California, where he will provide an update on HPPI's ongoing plans to repurpose SUBA-Itraconazole as a cancer inhibitor in Phase II clinical trials that HPPI intends to launch during 2014. He will also discuss the drug's potential for commercialization as an oral oncology therapy based upon previous clinical research undertaken by key investigators in the field for treatment of lung, skin and prostate cancers.

HPPI has signed an exclusive supply and license agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Australian drugmaker Mayne Pharma (ASX: MYX), whereby the US firm will pursue clinical development of Mayne Pharma's patented formulation of SUBA-Itraconazole, for treatment of a variety of cancers with a focus on seeking regulatory approvals and marketing in the USA.