Helsinn and Angelini ink licensing deal for anamorelin

Privately-held Swiss pharma group Helsinn has granted exclusive distribution and licensing rights for its innovative ghrelin receptor agonist anamorelin to Italian drugmaker Angelini, in several Central and Eastern European countries.
Helsinn will retain all development tasks and supply of anamorelin for commercial use. The Swiss group will also be responsible for the regulatory and clinical development while Angelini will undertake all the commercial activities within the relevant territory.
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