Monday 12 January 2026

Helsinn appoints Melanie Rolli as group COO

Pharmaceutical
19 May 2022
helsinn_large

Privately-held Swiss drugmaker Helsinn Group has announced the appointment of Dr Melanie Rolli as group chief operating officer (COO), effective June 1, 2022.

Dr Rolli has over 20 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, with a focus on oncology. Her previous management experience includes chief executive roles at AELIX Therapeutics, Barcelona, Spain. and at Piqur Therapeutics, Basel, Switzerland, developing molecules in oncology and dermatology. Prior to this Dr Rolli spent 14 years at Novartis (NOVN: VX) in various roles including member of development leadership team at Novartis Oncology, head of medical affairs across divisions including oncology, and latterly global head medical safety, group drug development

Helsinn chief executive Giorgio Calderari commented: "In line with our Fully Integrated Targeted Therapy (FITT) strategy in oncology and to support business growth and execute the development and commercialization plans for our innovative pipeline, Helsinn is expanding its senior leadership team. Today, I am thrilled to announce that Dr Melanie Rolli will be joining Helsinn as group chief operating officer. Dr Rolli is a highly experienced business leader having held several executive and non-executive roles in global pharmaceutical and biotech companies. She has broad expertise managing complex organizations in different geographies, fundraising to support innovative drug development, developing and executing on company visions and strategies, as well as highly relevant pipeline development expertise, including being part of the GSK Oncology Portfolio Integration into Novartis Oncology Business Unit for Development Functions. On behalf of Helsinn, I would like to welcome Melanie to the team and look forward to working closely with her over the coming years."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Novimmune bolsters senior management team to help advance lead program
19 September 2016
Biotechnology
Juniper Biologics license agreement with Helsinn for infigratinib
4 May 2022
Biotechnology
BridgeBio Pharma and Helsinn link up on novel GPX4 inhibitor
19 November 2021
Pharmaceutical
Helsinn out-licenses CINV drugs to Fosun Pharma
12 October 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze