Helsinn Healthcare enters strategic alliance with IS Pharma, including selling Irish unit

Swiss pharma group Helsinn Healthcare has entered into a strategic alliance with UK-based IS Pharma to develop their businesses in the field of cancer and supportive care. The alliance will contribute in three areas:
• A collaboration and option agreement over products in cancer and supportive care.
• Licensing of rights to IS Pharma for the UK and Ireland of NETU-PALO FDC (fixed dose combination of netupitant and palonosetron), a next generation treatment in development for the prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy.
• Acquisition by IS Pharma of Helsinn’s Irish commercial operations, Helsinn Birex Therapeutics (HBT).
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