Helsinn signs exclusive agreement with Mundipharma for distribution of anamorelin

Swiss oncology specialist Helsinn has signed an exclusive agreement with Mundipharma to distribute and license anamorelin in Brazil and markets in the Middle East and North Africa.

Helsinn will retain all international development and regulatory and clinical development activities and the supply of anamorelin for commercial use. As part of the agreement, Mundipharma will obtain the rights to marketing, promotion, distribution and sales of anamorelin in the agreed territories. The drug is a novel, once-daily, orally-active ghrelin receptor agonist under investigation to treat the wasting syndrome cancer anorexia-cachexia syndrome in non-small cell lung cancer patients.

Riccardo Braglia, chief executive of Helsinn Group, said: “This partnership is another step in what we foresee as a long and successful collaboration with Mundipharma. We believe that anamorelin will be established as an important advancement in the management of cancer anorexia-cachexia. With a clear potential to improve Lean Body Mass, patients can be stronger and able to tolerate more treatments, ultimately resulting in a better quality of life.”