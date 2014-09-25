Friday 9 January 2026

Helsinn to present anamorelin Phase III data at European Society for Medical Oncology Congress

Pharmaceutical
25 September 2014
Family-run Swiss oncology specialist Helsinn is to present Phase III data on anamorelin at the 38th European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in Madrid, Spain.

Anamorelin is a once-daily ghrelin receptor agonist in development for cancer-anorexia-cachexia in non-small cell lung cancer. Cancer-anorexia cachexia is characterized by decreased body weight, mainly lean body mass, and is a common, poorly-understood and debilitating condition in cancer patients, for which existing treatment approaches are limited.

The data will be presented at the Supportive and Palliative Care session by the principal investigator from the study.

Helsinn’s chief executive, Riccardo Braglia, said: “Helsinn is pleased that data from these pivotal trials are to be presented at ESMO for the treatment of Cancer Anorexia-Cachexia for patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Helsinn believes anamorelin may offer the potential for a new approach to treating the symptoms of this multifactorial clinical condition. Cancer Anorexia-Cachexia is a debilitating condition which is distressing for patients and caregivers for whom getting the most out of every day is crucial. We are looking forward to participating in a discussion with some of the world’s most eminent cancer specialists about how to move forward towards helping people suffering with this condition.”

