Hemophilia treatments funding proposal for New Zealand

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency, PHARMAC, is seeking feedback on a proposal involving the funding of hemophilia treatments.
The treatments include recombinant factor VIII (rFVIII), recombinant factor IX (rFIX), recombinant factor VIIa (rFVIIa) and factor VIII inhibitor bypassing fraction. We have reached provisional agreements for the listing and supply of these treatments. It is seeking feedback on its proposal, with a closing date for submissions of June 15, 2015.
PHARMAC’s proposal is to continue funding of four hemophilia treatments, and to make changes to the funding rules. The four treatments are rFVIII, rFIX, rFVIIa and factor VIII inhibitor bypassing fraction.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze