Heptares gets first research milestone from Cubist

UK GPCR drug discovery and development company Heptares Therapeutics says it has achieved the first research milestone in its collaboration with USA-based Cubist Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CBST), which was announced early this year (The Pharma Letter January 8).

The milestone is based on the generation of a stabilized (StaR) form of a GPCR target selected by Cubist, a key step that will enable the structure of the target to be elucidated and a full structure-based drug design (SBDD) program to be launched.