HER-2 negative breast cancer market to quadruple by 2023, says GlobalData

The market value for therapeutics to treat HER2-negative breast cancer will increase more than fourfold between 2013 and 2023, says market research company GlobalData.
The company estimates it will increase from a value of $1.45 billion in 2013 to as much as $6.12 billion by 2023, as the treatment landscape moves away from chemotherapy to hormone therapies.
This growth is likely to occur primarily in the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and China, and will be at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The launch of several premium-priced products and their reimbursements are likely to drive this growth.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze