Herve Hoppenot quits Novartis to join Incyte

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) said on Sunday (January 12), that Herve Hoppenot, president of Novartis Oncology, will leave the company with immediate effect having decided to “pursue a career opportunity outside of the organization.”
Alessandro Riva, global head of Novartis oncology development and medical affairs, will take on the role of president of Novartis Oncology on an interim basis, in addition to his current role, until a successor is named in due course, said Novartis.
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