HHS sponsors development of drug for hospitalized influenza patients

Development of an experimental influenza antiviral drug that may be more potent and could have a longer treatment window than existing drugs will receive support from the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR). The drug is being developed for use in treating patients hospitalized with influenza.

If development is successful and the drug receives US Food and Drug Administration approval, the drug could become the first specifically for this use and potentially the first in a new class of influenza antivirals.