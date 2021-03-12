Sunday 11 January 2026

High-value deals make Chinese oncology market a good place to be

12 March 2021
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) pharmaceutical strategic partnership landscape in 2020 was dominated by high-value deals, with Chinese oncology a particularly lucrative space, according to research from GlobalData.

Sasmitha Sahu, pharma analyst at GlobalData, said that China tackled the COVID-19 pandemic effectively, allowing the country to restart economic activities quickly compared to other countries in the region.

Ms Sahu said: “In addition, fast-tracking clinical trials, updating the National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL), the Healthy China 2030 policy and growing demand for high quality treatment are all driving the domestic oncology market.”

