Higher offer leads Affymetrix to discuss Origin Technologies takeover bid

Origin Technologies’ increased offer to take over US gene-testing company Affymetrix (Nasdaq: AFFX) will lead to talks between the two parties, it has been announced.
Earlier this week Affymetrix snubbed an earlier $1.5 billion bid from Origin Technologies, confirming its continued commitment to a merger with biotech product development company Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze