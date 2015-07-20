Higher Rx charges in England among factors spurring demand for OTC medicines

A rise in prescription charges in England, the National Health service budget squeeze, the government’s promotion of self-care and self-medication, and the switching of some prescription medicines to over-the-counter (OTC) products have led to an increase in demand for OTC pharmaceuticals.

According to OTC Pharmaceuticals, a new Market Update published by market intelligence provider Key Note, retail sales of OTC pharmaceuticals grew by 6.7% in the year ending in February 2015. Analgesics comprise the largest sector within the OTC pharmaceuticals market, accounting for 21.5% of the total, followed by skincare treatment products (19.4%), cough, cold and sore-throat remedies (17.8%) and gastro-intestinal remedies (9.6%).

Highest sales for adult analgesics