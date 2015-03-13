Highlights of EMA’s PRAC March meetings

The European Medicines Agency has released highlights of the March 9-12 meeting of its Pharmacovigilance Assessment Committee, which has resulted in recommendations of the use of bisphosphonates and of codeine.
PRAC recommends further measures to minimize known risk of osteonecrosis of the jaw associated with bisphosphonate medicine
The PRAC has conducted a periodic review, known as a periodic safety update single assessment (PSUSA), of one of the bisphosphonate medicines with a known risk of osteonecrosis of the jaw, Aclasta (zoledronic acid), market by Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX). The PRAC concluded that the risk of osteonecrosis of the jaw with this medicine remains very low but recommended measures, including updates to the product information and the introduction of a patient reminder card, to minimise this known risk.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze