Pharma news weekly roundup

By Barbara Obstoj, editor

US drugmaker MannKind Corp got a boost this week, with a deal that could provide revenues of over $100 million, and investors cheered as the company’s shares gained on the news. But that came on the back of losing a potential $925 million deal with Sanofi, which has pulled out of marketing agreement for the human insulin Afrezza due to very sluggish sales. So should investors be cheering?