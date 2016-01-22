Pharma news weekly roundup

By Barbara Obstoj, editor
US drugmaker MannKind Corp got a boost this week, with a deal that could provide revenues of over $100 million, and investors cheered as the company’s shares gained on the news. But that came on the back of losing a potential $925 million deal with Sanofi, which has pulled out of marketing agreement for the human insulin Afrezza due to very sluggish sales. So should investors be cheering?
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze