Hikma in-licenses inhaled insulin for MENA; Advaxis and FusionVax Asia deal

Jordan-based Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE: HIK) has signed a licensing and distribution agreement with USA-based Dance Biopharm for its proprietary inhaled insulin product, Dance 01, for the Middle East and Africa. Dance 01 is currently under development for the treatment of patients with diabetes, with Phase III studies expected to begin next year.
Under the terms of the accord, Hikma will have the exclusive rights to register, market and distribute Dance 01 across the Middle East and Africa. The agreement will initially leverage Hikma’s strong local presence and regulatory expertise in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), with over 1,600 sales and marketing representatives across the region.
MENA private market for diabetes products worth over $668 million
