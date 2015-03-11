Hikma posts revenue growth of 9% and basic EPS up 30% for 2014

Jordon-based drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE: HIK) today reported its preliminary results for the year ended December 2014, noting that group revenue increased 9% to $1.49 billion, driven by strong growth in injectables.

However, the company warned that, as a result of currency impact, sales revenues for 2015 are expected to increase just 6% at constant currencies. This disappointed investors, and Hikma’s shares fell 5% to 2,197 pence by around 10 am, making it among the biggest losers of the FTSE-250 Midcap Index. The stock, which is up 43% since last September, is set to join the FTSE-100 later this month, according to Reuters.

For full-year 2014, profit attributable to shareholders increased 31% to $278 million. On an adjusted basis, profit attributable to shareholders rose 9% to $299 million. Basic earnings per share increased 30% to 140.4 cents per share and adjusted EPS increased by 9% to 151.0 cents per share. Adverse exchange rate movements since the beginning of 2015could impact full year group revenue by around 3%, or $45 million, should current exchange rates prevail.