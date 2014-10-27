Hikma shares slide as FDA issues warning letter over its Portugal injectables plant

Jordanian drugmaker Hikma (LSE: HIK) has seen its shares fall as a result of a warning from the US Food and Drug Administration relating to environmental monitoring at its Portugal plant.

Some analysts have said this plant accounts for around a quarter of Hikma’s US injectable sales, which indicates the severity of the potential problem for the company.

Shares fell more than 6% on Friday, compounding weak branded drug sales and a case filed by Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) against an approval of Hikma’s gout drug.