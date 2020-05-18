HIV trial stopped early due to impressive efficacy data

Global specialist HIV company ViiV Healthcare, majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), has announced positive results from an interim analysis of the HIV Prevention Trials Network (HPTN) 083 study.
The trial, which has been evaluating the safety and efficacy of cabotegravir in HIV prevention, was stopped early after meeting its primary non-inferiority endpoint.
Cabotegravir was found to be 69% more effective in preventing HIV acquisition, when compared to the current standard of care, daily oral emtricitabine/tenofovir.
