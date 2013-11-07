Home Offices still don’t get Japan - by P Reed Maurer

Many, fortunately not all, senior managers of foreign pharma companies in Japan constantly struggle with their home office colleagues in a lose/lose game, says P Reed Maurer, long-time Japanese pharma industry watcher and president of International Alliances Limited (IAL), in an exclusive article for The Pharma Letter.

If all is going well in Japan, there are lots of headquarters’ people who claim some responsibility for the results. If sales and profits are down in Japan, local management is to blame in spite of all the wonderful support provided by corporate.